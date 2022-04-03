Free-scoring Spurs challenge Arsenal to top-4

With north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal neck and neck, the fight for Champions League qualification looks like an uphill battle in the English Premier League as the title race.

Tottenham’s superior attacking power could still prove decisive in the final stages.

Out of nowhere, Antonio Conte’s team is the highest-scoring team in the league in 2022 – with 30 goals from 13 games – in a 5-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

This propelled Spurs into fourth place above Arsenal, the final qualification spot for the Champions League, but only on goal difference. Arsenal have two games in hand, the first being a difficult game at Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Now I have five or six months to work and bring my own idea of ​​football and mindset,” Conte said.