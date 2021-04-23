Free Will Song Full Video on Maajja | Pravin Saivi & Sakthi Amaran

Free Will music is the newest Maajja music that includes Tremendous Singer fame Sakthi Amaran and Pravin Saini. The duo was seen in Star Vijay TV’s singing actuality present Tremendous Singer Champion of Champions. Now, they shine in social media by AR Rahman’s Maajja. This new observe is penned by Pravin saivi. Furthermore, he carried out the vocal for this jazzy single. Whereas the music for the album consists by Sakthi Warning with the affiliation of Pravin. Obtain Free Will music full video on Maajja YouTube Channel.
Free Will music mp3 was launched on many music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Gaana, Wynk, Hungama, Raaga, iTunes, YT Music, Deezer, TIDAL. On the identical day, the music video for the music was launched by YouTube.
Free Will Observe Particulars
Album: Free Will
Style: Jazz
Lyricist & Vocals: Pravin Saivi and Sakthi Amaran
Music: Sakthi Warning
Presents: Maajja
12 months of Launched: 2021
