Freed from her guardianship, Britney Spears hasn’t ended up fighting her family in court

From November 2021, Britney Spears has been officially released. Freed from the tutelage of her father, Jamie, who had until then guided her choices and expenses, and by the weight of a family on which she was dependent.

Yes, but that doesn’t mean Britney Spears has settled her family court cases. This Tuesday, April 5, Britney Spears’ attorney appeared in court to oppose a $600,000 claim by the singer’s mother, Lynn Spears, to cover her legal costs. “Britney Spears has been the sole breadwinner of her family for decades”Advanced Matthew Rosengart, his lawyer.

The defender estimated that the Spears family would have benefited more than $6 million during the 13 years of Britney’s guardianship. Does she intend to turn them into moral damages in court to recover them? The singer has not yet spoken on this topic, even though she has returned …