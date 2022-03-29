Freedom Convoy: MPP Randy Hillier released after arrest

Ontario MPP Randy Hillier has been released with conditions after being charged with criminal charges in relation to his involvement in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Hillier, 64, arrived at the Ottawa Police Headquarters on Monday morning and surrendered to the police. He faces nine charges, including assault on a peace officer.

His release comes with strict conditions, including a $35,000 bond and an order not to post about the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates on social media.

Hillier is facing two counts, each involving obstructing a public official, advising on mischief, and obstructing property worth more than $5,000.

He is charged with disrupting a person assisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace or public official, and…