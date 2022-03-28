Freedom Convoy: Nine charges against MPP Randy Hillier

Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges regarding his conduct during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests last month.

Hillier, 64, arrived at the Ottawa Police Headquarters in the early hours of Monday. Police said he faces nine charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

Lanark-Frontack-Kingston MPP Hillier told reporters outside the station that police called him on Sunday morning and told him about the allegations.

“We know they are all related to my opposing views, which I expressed many times in the Freedom Convoy, against truck drivers,” Hillier said. “Most of them are what I would call pranksters and obstinate people.”

Police confirmed charges on Monday morning: Two counts each of obstructing public…