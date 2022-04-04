Freedom convoy: SIU closes cavalry officers investigation as victim was not seriously injured

Ontario’s police watchdog has closed an investigation into the conduct of mounted police officers who pushed a crowd of protesters during an operation to remove “Freedom Convoy” protesters from downtown Ottawa in February.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate the conduct of members of the Toronto Police Service following reports of a woman being seriously injured.

On February 18, officers on horseback just outside the Château Laurier hotel left the crowd as police launched a multi-day campaign to drive protesters out of the city after three weeks of occupation. A 49-year-old woman fell to the ground as the officers boarded. She was able to get up and was taken to the hospital on her shoulder…