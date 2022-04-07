Freeland’s budget expected to focus on rising housing costs

Federal Budget 2022 is now presented. You can read the new story here.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget later today – a plan to respond to a global environment of economic uncertainty that could prove punishable for Canadians in the coming months and years.

Ongoing COVID-related disruptions, the war in Ukraine and increasingly high and still rising interest rates have devastated the economic picture that Freeland laid out in its last financial update a few months ago.

Canada is grappling with an affordability issue as the inflation rate, now at its highest in decades, drives up the price of just about everything – especially housing.

