Fremantle Dockers star Sean Darcy out of St Kilda struggle with ankle injury

Fremantle Club champion Sean Darcy will not return to the field after suffering an ankle injury in the Dockers’ clash with St Kilda at Optus Stadium.

Darcy sprained his right ankle while competing for the ball with teammates Sam Switkowski and St. Jack Sinclair at the start of the third term.

The Doug medalist left the field at the hands of a club physio and doctor before retiring his ankle and returning to watch the remaining 10 minutes of the third quarter.

The 23-year-old was kicked out of the game before his final stint, replaced by debutant Nathan O’Driscoll.

“He twisted his ankle and apparently it was bad enough that he was dropped,” Longmuir said after the match.

“We’ll get it scanned and give you an update.”

