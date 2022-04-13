French comedian Michel Bouque has died

Actor Michel Bouche, the French theater meme, best known for playing “The King Is Dying” by Eugene Ionesco at least 800 times and being ceremonially twice for his roles on screen, died Wednesday at the age of 96 Died in, announced his press service to AFP.

“Michel Bouche died (Wednesday) in a hospital in Paris late in the morning”, it was specified.

After a career spanning 75 years, he admitted to AFP in 2019 that he would no longer return to the stage, after forging his “fun way”.

Unforgettable but equally in cinema, in “The King Is Dying” and “L’Avre” by Molire, this giant of the stage has always shown his preference for theatre.

“In the theatre, the personality of the writer is so majestic, whether it is Pinter or Molire, that everyone tries to convey this word as obediently as possible. It is the self-forgetfulness that is most important”, he admitted. in 2019.

However, he made it to the big screen…