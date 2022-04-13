French comedian Michel Bouque has died

Actor Michel Bouche, the French theater meme, best known for playing “The King Is Dying” by Eugene Ionesco at least 800 times and being ceremonially twice for his roles on screen, died Wednesday at the age of 96 Died in, announced his press service to AFP.

“Michel Bouche died (Wednesday) in a hospital in Paris late in the morning”, it was specified.


