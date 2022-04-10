French election 2022 live updates: Macron faces unexpected threat from Le Pen as voters head to first round of voting

Marine Le Pen votes in the first round of the French presidential election in Henin Beaumonte

Emmanuel Macron faces an unexpected threat from Marine Le Pen in front of voters for the first round of French presidential election.

Mr Macron came out on top in opinion polls published before a campaign blackout – but showed far-right leaders of the national rally were closing the gap.

Other candidates in the race include the far-right Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-right Eric Zemour, who has faced fines for inciting both racial and religious hatred, and Paris Mayor Anne Hildago, for socialists.

Figures show that 25 per cent voter turnout took place by noon – less than the last vote five years ago.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT) in most places and an hour later with mass…