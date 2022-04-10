French election: Emmanuel Macron and Marine on track to move forward for Le Pen runoff, data shows

France’s current President Macron is set to take 28.6% of the vote, placing him in first place, according to an analysis conducted by pollster Efop-Fiducial for French broadcasters TF1 and LCI. Le Pen, a longtime standard holder for the French far-right, is on track to come second with 23.6%.

Twelve candidates ran for the top position. If neither of them receives more than 50% of the ballots, the top two will face each other on 24 April. But a second round is guaranteed – no French presidential candidate has ever won the first round. current system.

According to Ifop-fiducial, the contest was marked by voter apathy. Voter participation was estimated at 73.3%, the lowest in the first round in 20 years. While Macron is on his way to his first victory…