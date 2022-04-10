French election: Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in second round, say estimates

Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of French elections, according to projections released after the first round of voting.

The incumbent president has topped the vote in this first round with 27 to 29 percent of the support, ahead of Marine Le Pen, who is predicted to win 23 to 24 percent of the vote.

Such an outcome would send two familiar foes in two weeks’ time into a one-on-one contest to determine who would be the French president for the next five years.

Pollsters suggest that only a few percentage points could separate centrist Macron and far-right Ms Le Pen in the next vote.

A poll conducted by ifop for French TV station TF1 predicts the incumbent president to be re-elected by a very small margin with 51 percent of the vote.