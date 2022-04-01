French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

French fashion and showbiz photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on Thursday, March 31 at the age of 78, his crew announced on Instagram.

It is with great sadness to inform that Patrick Demarchelier passed away on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78. He leaves behind wife Mia, their three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” the photographer’s Instagram account reads.

Patrick Demarchelier was one of the greatest fashion and showbiz photographers of all time. Her iconic photos of Princess Diana, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and Angelina Jolie are known all over the world. She also did many cover photos and fashion shoots for renowned fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. The photographer was also very popular with the fashion house. They all teamed up with him to pose for campaign images: from Chanel to Dior. Le Havre-born photographer,…