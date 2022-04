The (Paris) elections were not wrong. As expected, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen won the first round of the presidential election in France on Sunday. Both the candidates will face each other again in the second round, just like in 2017.

Jean-Christophe Lawrence Press

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, Emmanuel Macron won 27.6% of the vote (about 98% of the ballots counted at the time of publication …