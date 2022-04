It is D-Day for the first round of the presidency in France. Some 48.7 million voters are called to vote to decide among twelve candidates for the presidency of the republic.

Centrist outgoing Emmanuel Macron (LREM) and Marine Le Pen (RN), five years ago, are the favorites to qualify for the second round on 24 April, with Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) ambushing in third. Male.