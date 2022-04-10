French presidential election 2022: La Libre reveals first results

While polling stations will close at 7 p.m. (and 8 p.m. in larger cities), La Libre was able to take note of the first results of this French presidential election.

Martinique: over 50% for melanchon

According to a reliable source, the absolute results in Martinique put Jean-Luc Mélenchon well ahead of the ballot, with an absolute majority (53.1%). Second place Marine Le Pen received 16.3% of the vote. Behind him, Emmanuel Macron got 13.42% of the total votes.