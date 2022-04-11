French presidential election | an infringement of the name Marine Le Pen

June 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth month. Despite the abuses and war crimes, the world’s attention is somewhat off the conflict. In France, the new president, Marine Le Pen, announced that his country intended to ease sanctions against Russia.

At a press conference, the far-right politician does not come to the rescue of Vladimir Putin, with whom he sympathized for a long time before distancing himself, but instead affirms that the sanctions in place are the cause of the French and their purchasing power. damaging power. ,