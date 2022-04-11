French presidential election: Can ‘detoxified’ Marine Le Pen convince enough voters that she is fit to be leader? , world News

The big question that dominates French politics – can the far right really win the French presidency?

As Marine Le Pen arrived at her election night rally, I asked her if she felt confident. A nodding smile was his answer.

this is Le Pen’s third and final run in the presidency And she has never come close like this. It’s now or never for her – and many in her party feel like this is their moment.

President Macron is ahead but the numbers are certainly within the margin of error.

As history has taught us with Brexit and Donald Trump, a far-right president is now possible in France. Many people here are comparing this election with those amazing results in UK and US.

Le Pen has softened its image, launched a smart campaign and it seems to be working.