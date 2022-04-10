French presidential election: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face off in the final round. world News

French President Emmanuel Macron will face right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election after making the first round.

The president received 28.1% of the vote and his opponent won 23.3%, according to the official Ipsos exit poll, with official results expected later in the evening.

French voters will go to re-election on 24 April to decide whether Mr Macron will remain in the Elysee for a second five-year term.

Speaking to his supporters in Paris, Marine Le Pen said…