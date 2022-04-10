French Presidential Election: Emmanuel Macron faced the right challenge from Marine Le Pen in the nationwide voting. world News

Emmanuel Macron casts his vote in northern France today as he fights to retain the presidency after a last-minute surge in popularity for the far right.

Mr Macron, 44, cast his vote with his wife Brigitte on Sunday in Le Touquet, near their second home, as his main contender, Marine Le Pen, did the same in his Pas-de-Calais constituency.

miss le pen53, presenting an unexpected threat to President MacronHe launched his campaign later, choosing to focus instead on the crisis in Ukraine.

image: Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte go to vote at Le Touquet

The first exit poll commissioned by Belgium’s state broadcaster shows the pair is neck and neck at 24% after the first…