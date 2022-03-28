French presidential election: Emmanuel Macron mocks Eric Zemor

Eric Zemour, accused by part of the political class of shouting “Macron killer” to the crowd during their meeting in Paris on Sunday, “condemned” the comments aimed at the head of state, according to his party.













Published on 03/28/2022 at 16:00

IRick Zemour is at the center of a new controversy, with France’s far-right candidate being accused of chanting “Macron killer” to the crowd during their meeting in Paris on Sunday, which he has claimed according to his crew. “condemned”. ,



The slogan was chanted a dozen times on the Trocadero Esplanade, which faces the Eiffel Tower, where thousands of people came…