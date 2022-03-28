French presidential election: Eric Zemour accused of chanting “Macron killer”

Eric Zemour, accused by part of the political class of shouting “Macron killer” to the crowd during their meeting in Paris on Sunday, “condemned” the comments aimed at the head of state, according to his party.

Meeting of the Presidential candidate for 2022 Eric Zemour at the Place du Trocadero in Paris on March 27, 2022. – Photo news.













cross afp

Published on 03/28/2022 at 08:36

IRick Zemour is at the center of a new controversy, with France’s far-right candidate being accused of chanting “Macron killer” to the crowd during their meeting in Paris on Sunday, which he has claimed according to his crew. “condemned”. ,



The slogan was raised a dozen times on the Esplanade…