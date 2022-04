Paris – President Emmanuel Macron appears to have won France tops the presidential election on Sunday, staving off a nationalist challenge that will rock global politics. But a close second-place finish to far-right leader Marine Le Pen will lead to a competitive runoff election on April 24.

With 97 percent of the votes counted, Macron was ahead with 28 percent and Le Pen with 23 percent. Far-left contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon was on course to finish third with 22 percent – ​​progressively closer to Le Pen as the night wore on, but seemingly not enough. runoff