French presidential election: Zemor still claims elections lie

In the crowded Trocadero square, the far-right candidate this Sunday tried to revive a campaign that seems to be unraveling. But he also sent messages on the right for “later”.
by Joel Meskens
IHe wanted a show of force. Eric Zemor declared it would be “the biggest meeting of the campaign”. The far-right presidential candidate meets his supporters at the Trocadero in Paris this Sunday. “We are a hundred thousand!”, he trumpeted under the sun. This figure, impossible to verify, was probably on this side. But the vastness was there.
