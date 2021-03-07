Fresh feast in black bikini

Pooja Gupta is one of the popular actresses and models. The actress is the former Miss India Universe, a title she won in 2007. Her modeling success came in 2007 when Pooja won the Miss India Universe title.

She represented India at the 2007 Miss Universe competition in Mexico, where she placed in the top 10. She then became the marketing face for several brands and labels. She is an active user of social media sites and recently shared some of her b * ld photos on Instagram, in which Pooja Gupta is seen wearing a bikini.

Pooja Gupta made her acting debut in the 2011 film FALTU. The following year, she appeared in Go Goa Gone in 2013, directed and produced by Susco Ganesho, a film produced by Susie Ganesh Productions. .