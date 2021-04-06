ENTERTAINMENT

FRI MTS Admit Card 2021 Released at fri.icfre.gov.in Check Direct Link Here Hall Ticket

Avatar
By
Posted on
FRI MTS Admit Card Out

Forest Research Institute (FRI) has notified about the FRI MTS Admit Card on the official website. The candidates who have applied for the written examination can visit the website to download the admit card. The FRI MTS recruitment was announced on 10th August 2020. The last date of applying for RRI MTS was 15th September. The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has released the recruitment notification for 107 posts. These vacancies covered under the FRI recruitment are that of Multitasking staff, Teaching assistants, Stenographer, etc. The FRI Exam of Technical Assistant was conducted on 21st March.

FRI MTS Admit Card Out

Steps to download the FRI MTS, Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website of FRI MTS i.e fri.icfre.gov.in
  • Click on the option highlighted on the screen ”FRI MTS Admit Card”
  • Now login with the allotted ID and password to open the Admit Card page
  • Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download the Admit Card and take a print out for further reference

The candidate’s age shouldn’t be more than 30 years for this examination. The age relaxation will be applicable to the unreserved category candidates that will be revealed soon. The Admit Card contains the details such as the Candidates’ name, Father’s Name, Date Of Birth, Examination Center, etc. The candidates who have completed their graduation from any recognized university or college can appear for this examination. The FRI MTS has updated the exam pattern on the website. The examination contains questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General English.

The candidates can also go through the previous year’s question paper to know better about the exam, pattern. If the candidate qualifies for the exam then they will be selected on a merit basis. If they qualify for the examination then the second round will be a personal interview. After qualifying for the interview, candidates will be called for the joining. The examination will be held in the different examination centers. The candidates were allowed to choose from three examination centers according to their convenience.

The candidates are advised to bring government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, and Passport at the examination centre. They are instructed to wear a face mask and carry a 20ml hand sanitiser bottle. The candidates should report half an hour before the exam will start. All the details regarding the examination are available on the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
773
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
771
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
761
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
737
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
730
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
662
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
619
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
613
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top