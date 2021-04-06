FRI MTS Admit Card 2021 Released at fri.icfre.gov.in Check Direct Link Here Hall Ticket

Forest Research Institute (FRI) has notified about the FRI MTS Admit Card on the official website. The candidates who have applied for the written examination can visit the website to download the admit card. The FRI MTS recruitment was announced on 10th August 2020. The last date of applying for RRI MTS was 15th September. The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has released the recruitment notification for 107 posts. These vacancies covered under the FRI recruitment are that of Multitasking staff, Teaching assistants, Stenographer, etc. The FRI Exam of Technical Assistant was conducted on 21st March.

Steps to download the FRI MTS, Admit Card:

Visit the official website of FRI MTS i.e fri.icfre.gov.in

Click on the option highlighted on the screen ”FRI MTS Admit Card”

Now login with the allotted ID and password to open the Admit Card page

Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the Admit Card and take a print out for further reference

The candidate’s age shouldn’t be more than 30 years for this examination. The age relaxation will be applicable to the unreserved category candidates that will be revealed soon. The Admit Card contains the details such as the Candidates’ name, Father’s Name, Date Of Birth, Examination Center, etc. The candidates who have completed their graduation from any recognized university or college can appear for this examination. The FRI MTS has updated the exam pattern on the website. The examination contains questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General English.

The candidates can also go through the previous year’s question paper to know better about the exam, pattern. If the candidate qualifies for the exam then they will be selected on a merit basis. If they qualify for the examination then the second round will be a personal interview. After qualifying for the interview, candidates will be called for the joining. The examination will be held in the different examination centers. The candidates were allowed to choose from three examination centers according to their convenience.

The candidates are advised to bring government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, and Passport at the examination centre. They are instructed to wear a face mask and carry a 20ml hand sanitiser bottle. The candidates should report half an hour before the exam will start. All the details regarding the examination are available on the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.