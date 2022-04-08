Friday practice, timing, news, Daniel Ricciardo position, Charles Leclerc fastest, Ferrari, McLaren

Ferrari gave a big warning to their rivals at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, while Daniele Ricciardo and McLaren showed little signs of improvement.

Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions in his Ferrari, setting a best time of 1:18.978 – 0.245 seconds faster than Max Verstappen and 0.398 seconds faster than teammate Carlos Sainz.

He is followed by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Leclerc said earlier in the week that a change to the Albert Park layout might be more appropriate for Red Bull, but after the first day of running in Melbourne, Ferrari has clearly emerged…