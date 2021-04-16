LATEST

Friday's Championship predictions including Reading vs.

Derby County's manager Wayne Rooney before the match on March 6, 2021

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for each of Friday’s Championship fixtures – Blackburn Rovers vs. Derby County and Studying vs. Cardiff Metropolis.

Two sides that stay in Championship relegation hazard face off at Ewood Park on Friday night as Blackburn Rovers host Derby County.

The guests have misplaced back-to-back video games and enter this contest two locations above the dropzone, whereas Rovers are seventeenth following a seven-game winless streak.

1 We are saying: Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Derby County
2 We are saying: Studying 2-1 Cardiff Metropolis

We are saying: Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Derby County

Blackburn are winless in seven house video games, failing to attain within the final three of these, whereas Derby are and not using a victory in six away matches, failing to attain in 4.

That is more likely to be an actual scrap and, going by that current kind, we’re tipping this one to complete as a low-scoring draw.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win.

Reading's Michael Olise celebrates with his teamates after he scores their first goal against Derby County in the Championship on April 5, 2021© Reuters

Studying and Cardiff Metropolis will each be seeking to return to profitable methods within the Championship after they meet on the Madejski Stadium on Friday night.

The Royals misplaced 2-0 to Watford final day out and have now dropped out of the playoffs, whereas Cardiff are seven factors worse off after going three video games and not using a win.

We are saying: Studying 2-1 Cardiff Metropolis

Studying have extra to play for than Cardiff heading into Friday’s match, with their playoff hopes nonetheless alive heading into the ultimate straight.

The Royals have an excellent report on the Madejski Stadium and are with out defeat towards Cardiff in 10 video games, so we’re backing the house group to edge this one.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or draw.

