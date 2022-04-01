fried chicken meets great food

Paired wine arrives, and which vineyard wouldn’t be thrilled to learn it’s been touted as the best accompaniment to fried chicken? Or, really, Ginger Kingfish. Robinson told us that this controversial creation was the subject of much disagreement with Powers, who weren’t convinced the fish was on the KFC menu.

“It went on until I won,” Robinson said.

Colonel Sanders’ face in a ‘tongue twister’.

A twister moves in two parts; First, Colonel Sanders’ face is drawn onto a plate with tomato, lettuce, pepper mayo and KFC relish. It can only be eaten by chaat – perhaps another fine meal before – and before a mini twister garnished with pearl barley risotto, diced tomatoes and Manchego cheese in a spinach tortilla, garnished with an edible…