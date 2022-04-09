Friend of student killed in Dunedin party tragedy calls for change

This week, Megan Prentiss should have celebrated her friend’s 22nd birthday.

But instead, she was honoring Sofia Crestani’s memory by cleaning Dunedin’s Castle Street. At the request of Christani’s parents, cleaning takes place in the student quarters of North Dunedin every year.

Prentice said it always gave her a lump in her throat.

“I wish I could cry, it’s so special to see so many people here, she’ll be amazed to see how many people are coming together, it means a lot to her family too,” she said .

In 2019, the handyman attended a party with Crestani at a famous flat called ‘The Manor’.

Both friends were also among the hundreds of people buried in the house.

“I asked [Crestani] To climb the stairs with me because the bottom was very crowded and this is one of them…