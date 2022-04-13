Friend says Aidan Moffitt ‘lighted up the world’

Tributes have been paid to 42-year-old Aidan Moffitt, whose body was found Monday night at his home in Sligo.

Speaking on RT’s Morning Ireland, his friend Blaine Gaffney described him as a very positive person who “lighted up the world”.

Mr Gaffney said they became friends through political circles and that Mr Moffitt was an “all round good man” who was caring and respectful.

He said that anyone who turned to him for business advice praised him for his attention to detail.

Mr Gaffney said he was talking to Mr Moffitt during his recent holiday in Spain.

He said he heard on Monday night that “something terrible” had happened in Cartron Heights and later found a photo on WhatsApp showing a house on Mr Moffitt’s street and then in a similar fashion that the victim was his…