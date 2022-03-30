VAVEL logo

Friendly Match 2022 France 5-0 South Africa Goals and Summary | 03/29/2022

15:13 7 hours ago

15:12 7 hours ago

15:08 7 hours ago

90’+2

The match ended with a thrilling victory for France, who easily defeated South Africa.

15:07 7 hours ago

90’+1 GOOOOOOOOL FRANCE

Good assist from Mbappé, who is undoubtedly the man of the match, reached the bottom line and delayed it for Gwendouzi, who placed it in second place with his right foot and an impressive parabola.

15:02 7 hours ago

84′

Red card for Mudau for a strong foul in midfield, it was first approved as yellow, but after review…


