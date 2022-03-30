Friendly Match 2022 France 5-0 South Africa Goals and Summary | 03/29/2022

We hope that you have enjoyed this broadcast that brought us great goals and many emotions, we are waiting for you again at VAVEL for much more from the world of football.

The match ended with a thrilling victory for France, who easily defeated South Africa.

Good assist from Mbappé, who is undoubtedly the man of the match, reached the bottom line and delayed it for Gwendouzi, who placed it in second place with his right foot and an impressive parabola.