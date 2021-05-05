Friends fame actress Jennifer Aniston extended a helping hand in Corona crisis

TV series ‘Friends’ fame actress Jennifer Aniston has also extended a helping hand to India. While sharing the post on social media, he has made a special appeal to his fans.

In his first Insta story, he wrote- ‘The second wave of Corona virus infection has a very bad effect on India. Because of which new records are being created every day in global records’. In her second story, Jennifer wrote – ‘American people are seeking help to bring relief to India as soon as possible’. In this post, he also shared many figures.

Jennifer wrote in the third story shared on Insta – ‘You don’t have to donate to help – tell about it on multiple platforms, you have to help to spread awareness’.