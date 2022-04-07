Friends remember State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — State Supreme Court Justice John Michalsky has been remembered by close friend Anthony Lana as a loving family man.

Lana said, “John was the life of the party and will be remembered as a fun-loving, great man, contrary to the image he has cast over the past 12 to 13 months.” “He wasn’t who he was.”

Michalski was found dead at his Amherst home on Tuesday morning. His attorney, Terry Connors, told 7 News that Michalsky died by suicide.

A search warrant was executed at her Hunter Lane home in March, just a year after investigators questioned her friendship with local strip club owner Paul Geres.

On February 28, 2021, Geras was arrested in Florida on federal charges involving drugs, bribery and sex trafficking. The same day, Michalski removed his knee…