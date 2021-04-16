Friendship turned into a love story #Riansh Episode 65 – TMT Updates

The episode starts with Ragini and Angre being sitting together and sharing their happiness of the getting rid of Siya.

Angre( smiling): I can’t tell you how I’m really happy and chilled after we have gotten rid of that stupid Siya. It was like a very bad nightmare and finally it got finished. You don’t know how much I’m very happy for that Ragini.

She comes near him.

Then she has hugged him very tightly.

Ragini: I know Angre. I know how much you were being very worried about Vansh and Riddhima because of that idiot girl and you weren’t able to be relaxed until you could be able to punish her and make Vansh and Riddhima live their lives happily.

She has putted her hand on his face.

Ragini( continuing her words in a caring way): When I observe how you care about your friends that much, I really got to be very proud of you. I got to fall for you more and more after seeing how much you are a very caring and loving person. I’m really feeling very protected and relaxed as if you care about your friends that much so of course you will shower me with your care and love. I’m really super proud to have a very special and unique partner like you Angre.

Ragini’s words have touched Angre’s heart.

He was smiling very much.

He has gotten a red flower.

Then he lays on his knee while holding Ragini’s hand and presenting that flower to her.



Angre: I’m the one who will always be proud and very grateful to have a very amazing partner like you Ragini. You are the most beautiful gift that God has sent it to me. Your presence in my life is the thing that makes me able to live happily. I’m a very lucky man to have a very lovely princess like you Ragini. I love you so much.

Ragini has got emotional.

She has got on her knees so she could be in the same state as Angre.

Then she has putted her hands on Angre’s face in a very caring and romantic way.

Ragini: I love you so much my one and only man.

They have hugged each other very tightly.

Angre and Ragini were enjoying their time together and they were being very happy.

Ragini has looked at Angre in a cute reaction look.



Ragini: Finally, my dearest partner has gotten a little time for me. I was really missing the time that it could just be for only both of us. As everytime I spent it with you, I feel the most happiest girl ever.

He has made her very close to him.

Then he has kissed her in cheek.

A smile has drawn on her face.

Along with that her cheeks have turned red due to her shyness.

Angre: I promise you that the upcoming moments will be just for me and you. I promise you that we will spend so many amazing and romantic moments together.

They have hugged each other very closely.

At the same time, Vansh was being at the balcony of his room with Riddhima.



He was just thinking about everything has happened currently.

He wasn’t able to sleep due to the so much thinking that was inside his brain.

Vansh to himself: Cheat and betrayal is the thing that I really can’t tolerate it. I always hate cheaters and cheating. What makes me very upset and angry is that the cheat this time has came from a family member to me. I always have gotten so much cheating and betrayals from so many people, but what has really made me very hurt is that this betrayal I have gotten it from my own cousin!! I wasn’t wanting to give her that punishment, but she is the one who has forced me to do that.

Vansh starts looking at the sky.



Vansh to himself: Now, I have taken your right dadi and I have given your murderer the punishment that she deserves it. I just hope that your soul has rested in peace now. You could now be happy dadi as your grandson has taken your right. I would never be able to be satisfied without giving you your right dadi. I will always remember you dadi and I will keep praying for your peace. I just hope that you could be feeling what I’m saying and doing now.

While Vansh was sinking in his over thinking, Riddhima has waked up.



Then she has came near him.

She has hugged him very tight and long hug from his back.



He got very relaxed and chilled when she has hugged him that warm hug.



Vansh( in a very relaxed tone): I was really needing you so much sweetheart. You always come in the right and the perfect time.

Riddhima( hugging Vansh more tightly): I always feel about you so much Vansh. Our souls are connected with each other so anything you will feel it I also will feel it Vansh. I was feeling that you need me very much that’s why I wasn’t able to complete sleeping and I have rushed immediately to you.

He has grabbed her towards him in a very romantic way.



Vansh: I’m really blessed to have a very adorable wife like you Riddhima. You always feel about what I own it inside me without even being able to say anything. I was really needing your support now and look I have got it very fast.

She has putted her hand on his face in a caring way.



Then she has kissed him in his cheek.



Riddhima: I will always be here for you Vansh and I will always be there when you need me.

He has kissed her in her forehead in a very romantic way.



Vansh: I love you so much sweetheart.

Riddhima: I love you way more Mr. organizer.

They have hugged each other a very tight hug.



Afterwards, Riddhima and Vansh start talking with each other and sharing some lovely moments together.

Riddhima: I’m really happy that now nothing will disturb us and we will be able to live our lives peacefully, but still I also know that you could still owing some guilt and pity after what you have done with Siya, right?

Vansh was just silent and he wasn’t saying a word.



Riddhima: You don’t have to say anything as I understands what you own it inside, but what I want to tell you Vansh that you don’t have to feel guilty or to pity that girl because anything she has faced it is because of what she has done it. So we didn’t have done any injustice with her. So please don’t think about her and let’s just think about Rudra uncle and how we could support him and make him feel that he isn’t alone.

Vansh has surrounded Riddhima by his hands in a caring way.



Vansh: Yes sweetheart you are right. We have just to care about Rudra uncle and always be with him. We have to enjoy our lives and not make anything make us be sad as we have really passed through so much stuff and we have to get out from it.

Riddhima has looked at Vansh in a smiling and proud way.



Riddhima: That’s my strong husband.

They have became very close to each other by covering a blanket around both of them.



So they could be very very attached to each other.

Vansh: Let’s stop talking about any bad thing has happened and let’s just make this moment only ours and enjoy our time together.

Riddhima: I agree with you. Actually, we weren’t having the chance to do that after what has happened.

Vansh: So let’s do that.

They were being very close to each other while they were talking about different stuff while they were enjoying their time together.

They were romancing with each other while being very happy and relaxed.



At morning, Vansh was sleeping very comfortably.



Riddhima was at the washroom taking shower.

Then she has came out and she was staring at him very much while he was sleeping and she was smiling very much.



Riddhima to herself: Aww! You look so hot Vansh while sleeping, but let’s do something special to irritate with it Mr. Husband!

She has came near him while he was sleeping.

Then she has started playing with some strands of her hair on Vansh’s face.

She was doing that while she was smiling very much.



At that moment, Vansh has waked up suddenly after what Riddhima has done.

He was looking at her in unknowingly way.

Vansh: Interesting, very interesting! So this is the new way that my dearest wife decided to wake me up with it. Impressive!

She was just smiling out loudly and she wasn’t saying anything.



She was just going to leave him without saying anything to complete getting ready, but Vansh has succeeded in stopping her by holding her hands and grabbing her towards him.



He has made her above him.



Vansh: Do you think that I will merely allow you to leave?! No sweetheart, I will always make you that close to me and nothing will separate us.

Riddhima: And who tells you that I will allow anything to separate us or make me be away from you?! I could cross any limits just to be with you my dearest husband.

Vansh was staring very much at Riddhima while he was making her very close to him.



Riddhima: Vansh, can you leave me now as if anyone has entered now we will not be able to say anything and we will be very embarrassed.

Vansh: Come on sweetheart you know that Vansh Rai Singhania doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion especially that I’m not doing any wrong thing as I’m just enjoying my time with my sweetheart. So what is the problem here?! And actually, you are the one who has waked me up so you have to bear anything I will do.

He has just smiled at her in a very romantic and cute way.



Then he has immediately kissed her a very long kiss.



Vansh: Now I could just start my day. Good morning sweetheart.

He was smiling at her very much.



She has got a kind of shy.

So she has left him and got in front of the mirror to complete getting ready.

He has also followed her.

Then he has hugged her from her back.



Vansh: Interesting, very interesting! Mrs. Vansh Rai Singhania is blushing so much! I have liked it!

He was saying those words while he was looking at Riddhima in the mirror.



Vansh: You will always be that cute little pie of me who even if she has tried to be naughty her cuteness will be the thing that will be spread.

She has looked at him in a surprised and challenging way.



Riddhima: Really?! So do you think that I would never have that naughty behaviour and I will just be stuck on being cute?!

Vansh: Of course.

Vansh was irritating Riddhima very much.

He was knowing that she will never leave him without taking her right from him and he was enjoying a lot while doing that with her.



Along with that he was waiting to see what could be her react.

Riddhima has got irritated from Vansh’s words.

So she has pushed Vansh on bed and she was being above him.



She has made her lips very close to his lips.



Then she has kissed him a very special and romantic kiss.

She was kissing him very much in a very naughty and very romantic way.

She was being very naughty while doing those stuff.

She was making him very very close to her.

Vansh was staring at her while he was very surprised from her unexpected attitude.



He was being very happy while seeing that attitude from Riddhima.

He was just playing with Riddhima’s hair while enjoying being that close to her.



Riddhima( getting back in front of the mirror): I’m sure after what has happened you could know how I could turn into the naughtiest girl ever. I just do this when I want that.

She was just smiling at Vansh every much.

She was aspecial making the reflection of the mirror be on Vansh to irritate him.



He was just laying on bed and staring at her while doing those lovely attitudes.

He was smiling very much and he was feeling very happy enjoying every single moment with Riddhima.



At the same time, Rudra was being at the terrace of the house.

He was being very angry everytime he remembers what Siya has done.



He was looking at his pictures with Siya.



Rudra to himself: Why you have done that Siya?! Why you have forced me to make Vansh punish you that much?! How I could forbid him from punishing you after what you have done?! I’m really very heartbroken. I wasn’t wanting to lose my daughter, but what can I do?! As you are the one who has forced me to do that. You have made me hate myself so much Siya for still having some father feeling towards you.

He was looking at other pictures that was including him, Siya, and Ishani.



He was being very emotional.



Then he starts tearing all the pictures that Siya was on it.

Rudra to himself: I hate you Siya along with hating my own self. You have made me aren’t wanting to live anymore. How I will live my life with all that shame and embarrass?! I will can’t be able to put my eyes on anyone’s eyes after what you have done Siya. I have to die and just die.

Rudra has gotten out from his place.

Then he has stood on the edge of the balcony being ready to throw himself from there.

At the same time, Kabir has came and he has seen Rudra on his way to commit suicide.

He has got shocked when he has seen Rudra in that state.



Kabir( raising his voice very loudly): Rudra uncle please stop. Rudraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa uncle!!!

Precap: Being injured.

Precap: Being injured.