Friendship turned into a love story #Riansh Episode 67 – TMT Updates

The episode starts with Vansh getting out from the washroom while being shirtless.

When Riddhima has seen him, she kept staring at him very much.



Then she starts to come near him and she has putted her hand around him.



He was being relaxed and happy while she was staring at him in that way.

He was looking so attractive while being shirtless.



Then he has looked at her in surprising and sarcastic way.



Vansh: If you kept staring at me that much, you will not be able to do any other thing in your day as the day will be ended just while you are staring at me that much.

She has smiled so much from the way he was talking with it.

Then she has hugged him.

Riddhima: You are right Vansh. Actually, I could spend my whole life just staring at my attractive husband.

Then Vansh has whispered at Riddhima’s ear while they were still hugging each other.

Vansh: By the way sweetheart, yesterday’s night was like a very beautiful dream that I would never be able to forget that amazing and special night. You are still able to impress me with the different shades that you have it.

After he has said those words, he has gotten from her arms and he has winked at her.



She has just got shy.

So she has thrown herself once again on his arms.



They were hugging each other very tightly while being very happy being together.

6 months has passed.

During those 6 months, Riddhima and Vansh were enjoying their moments with each other so much.

They were spending very amazing and romantic times with each other.

During those 6 months, Vansh and Riddhima were supporting each other very much in the work of each one of them.

Vansh was being standing by Riddhima’s side.

He was supporting her to do the best in her job and he wasn’t a struggle in her career as he was always giving her the time to improve herself and so she could do outstanding work in her teaching career.

Riddhima was also supporting Vansh very much on his work.

She wasn’t a load on him along with that she was understanding his work and she was always trying her best to encourage him and be with him.

Vansh and Riddhima were the perfect role model of any couple.

They were very supportive, caring, and loving to each other.

They were very supportive in anything and everything to each other.



They were being very happy during those 6 months.

During those 6 months, Angre and Ragini have got married.

They were very happy that they have finally gotten married.

Vansh and Riddhima have insisted on making them live with them at VR mansion.

Actually, also Kabir and Chanchel are living at VR mansion and they didn’t have left it.

Vansh and Riddhima were wanting all their close people to be with them.

So that’s why they were being sure to make Angre, Ragini, Kabir and Chanchel living with them at VR mansion.

During those 6 months, everything was being very constant and enjoyable.

Angre and Ragini were being very happy together after their marriage along with that they were happy that they are being with their close friends.

During those 6 months, Ishani and Kabir were being very close to each other.

A very strong bond has got formed between them.

Both of them were feeling a very special feeling towards the other, but none of them was able to notice that feeling or even understand it.

They were feeling very happy and attached being together.

Everyone was noticing that special bond that has got formed between Ishani and Kabir especially Vansh and Riddhima.

Vansh and Riddhima were just watching Ishani and Kabir while their love story starts to occur and they were being very happy for them.

They were just waiting to see when Kabir and Ishani will notice their love towards each other and will confess to the other.

At morning, Kabir has gotten back to home after a very critical raid.

Ishani has worried when she has seen him being that tired.



So she has rushed immediately to him.

She has putted her hand on Kabir’s face in a caring way.

Ishani: Kabir, are you fine? You are looking so exhausted and tired.

Kabir has looked at Ishani in a smiling way to comfort her and not make her feel worried.



Kabir: I’m absolutely fine Ishu. Please relax and calm down. It is just a normal raid and as usual I have succeeded with my team in catching the criminals. So please relax as this is a very normal stuff in the lives of the police officers.

Ishani( still being worried): Please Kabir take care about yourself. Please be very careful in your job. Your live is very important to me Kabir and I can’t tolerate that anything could happen to you.

Kabir has stared at her after she has said those words.



Kabir: My life is important to you?!

She has got shy.

Ishani( in a hesitate way): I….mean….I mean that your life is very important to all of us Kabir. So you have to be very careful about yourself for the sake of all the people that are loving you.

She was being very hesitated after what she has said to Kabir.

Kabir was observing her nervousness and that what was making him smiling from inside.

Then he has looked at her in a very impressed and questioning way.



Ishani: Hold on hold on why you are staring at me that much as if I’m looking so horrible today?!!!

She has looked at him in an annoyed way.



Then he holds her hand to comfort her.

Kabir: Relax Ishu. Just look at the mirror and you will understand what I mean.

He has made her stand in front of the mirror.

Ishani: Kabir, I’m not understanding anything from what you are doing. As of course I have seen myself on the mirror so many times. So what is the thing that will differ?!

He was staring at her attractive and hot look so much.



Kabir: You are looking so stunning and gorgeous today Ishani. Your beauty has beaten the beauty of the mermaids. You are like a diva while being in that outfit.

Ishani has got shy.

She was smiling very much after hearing Kabir’s words.



She was being very happy to hear that lovely words from Kabir.

Ishani( being shy): You always have that way to give me a very lovely and amazing compliment.

Kabir: I’m not giving any compliments as I’m just saying the truth. You are the one who is so pretty and I can’t be silent seeing that lovely beauty without giving her the credit that she deserves it.

Kabir and Ishani were smiling at each other.



They were being very happy and they were enjoying their time together.

The special feeling that they were owing it towards each other got to be increased very much.

Kabir to himself: I don’t know how my attitude got to be that changed when I got to be with you Ishani. That special feeling is got to be very increased during those 6 months. I really don’t know if I will be able to understand those feelings or I will escape from it?!

Ishani to herself: I’m being very happy while being with you Kabir and spending any moment with you. I’m observing that lovely and very special bond that has got formed that easily between us. I’m feeling that special feeling that we own it to each other and I’m really happy for it. I’m really happy to feel that unique feeling that I didn’t have felt it before. I just hope that you could give me more signs that you are sharing the same feelings like me so I could have the courage to make you feel what I owns towards you.

At the same time, Riddhima was busy being on a online session with her students.

She was being very interactive and energetic while explaining and teaching the students.



Vansh has came and he has found her being that energetic.

So he was just staring at her very much.



Vansh to himself: I’m just blessed to have a very brilliant, independent, and very dedicate wife like you sweetheart. I’m really enjoying a lot while seeing Riddhima working and looking that beautiful while she is teaching her students.

He was staring at her while he was eating fruits to just do anything until she could finish her class.



Moreover, Riddhima has finished her class.

So Vansh has immediately hugged her from her back.



Vansh: I was being very proud of you while seeing you teaching your students in that brilliant way. You aren’t just the best wife ever, the best daughter ever, and the best friend ever as you are also the best teacher ever. You are literally a multi talented and amazing person sweetheart.

Riddhima was smiling very much and she was being very happy listening to Vansh’s words and feeling his huge support.



He was making her very close to him to feel her breathes.



Riddhima: I’m just trying to learn from the great Vansh Rai Singhania. As you are the most brilliant one in handling so many stuff in a very unique and amazing way.

He was staring at her very much.

He was just smiling very much.



Then he has kissed her in her forehead while he was still hugging her from her back.



Then he grabs her towards him in a very romantic way.



Vansh: Can you imagine that 6 months has passed on our marriage?! It has just passed so quickly and I didn’t have felt about it. It was like a very beautiful dream. Every single moment I spend it with you sweetheart is a blessing.

She was staring at him very much.



She was being very happy being with him and enjoying every single moment in their marriage.

Riddhima: I was sure that you will be counting them very perfectly as you will not be able to forget the day that you have putted yourself on it in the huge trap in your life that you will never be able to get out from it.

She has looked at him in a challenging and cute reaction while he has looked at her in a very cute reaction look.



Then he has done a thinking look.



Vansh( in sarcastic way): Yeah you have a point also.

He has smiled at her.



Then she has also smiled very much.



She was doing so lovely face reactions looks that has melted Vansh’s heart.

They hold each others hands to sit together and enjoy their time.



Then they have been enjoying their moments being close to each other.



Afterwards, Angre has came to Kabir.

He has found him being in an not a complete concentration.



Angre: Knock knock I’m here since a lot bro. Where you have gone?!

Kabir has got back to his concentration.

Kabir: Sorry Angre I didn’t have noticed you when you have came. Please get in.

Angre has seated behind Kabir.

Then they have started chit chatting about different stuff.

Angre was observing the change in Kabir’s mood and behavior.

Angre: I can observe that my best friend starts to hide some stuff from me.

Kabir: Me?! No. Why you are saying that?!

Angre: As it has been some time that I’m observing how your attitude is being changed and how there is a sparkle that starts to appear inside your eye. Actually, you got to be not that close to our gang like before and you are just busy with only one person and of course you know that person, right?!

He has winked at Kabir in an irritating way.



Kabir was just silent.

His silence has gotten broken when a voice has agreed with Angre.

This voice was Vansh’s voice.

Vansh( not being appeared in front of them yet): Yes Kabir Angre is right. You have gotten so away from your gang and you have to take punishment for that.

Then Vansh and Riddhima have came together to Kabir’s room.



Vansh has looked at Kabir in an investigating way.



Vansh: I can observe that inspector Kabir starts to hide a lot of stuff from us guys and actually this isn’t a good thing at all.

Riddhima: Yes Vansh. Actually, this is against the rules and now..

Vansh: He must to be punished.

Riddhima has looked at Vansh while she was smiling while he was looking at her so deeply in a cute reaction.



Kabir: Hold on guys. Do the husband and wife decided to join hands against me now?! We have already known how much you are both sharing a very amazing bond, but that doesn’t mean to use that bond against me!

They have laughed after Kabir has finished his words.

Angre: I really have missed that moment that the 4 of us could be able to share it together.

Kabir: Yeah. It has been a lot since just the 4 of us could be able to be together like before.

Riddhima: So what do you think guys about doing a gang meeting now. Just the 4 of us like before and actually we could be able to make Kabir tell us everything he is hiding it from us.

Vansh: I absolutely agree. Let’s do that now.

Kabir: Regardless that this gang is just a way to do your investigations about me, but actually I really need it so much as there are so many stuff that I want to share it with you all about my work and so many other stuff. So let’s do that before the romance could start between Vansh and Riddhima or Ragini could come and our Angre could be busy with her.

They have laughed all together.

Then they have started their preparations for the gang’s meeting.

