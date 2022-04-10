Frito-Lay brand snacks returning to Lobla stores after resolving price dispute

The high-level food fight between Pepsi-Co Foods and Loblaw has been resolved.

Consumers can expect to see Doritos, Ruffles, Tostitos, and other Frito-Lay products at the Lobla-owned grocery store for Easter weekend.

“All along, it was about providing value to our customers,” Lobla spokeswoman Katherine Thomas said in an email on Saturday.

Thomas said, “We are once again delighted to have a blend of new Canadian flavors and classic favorites in our Chip Isle with a wide assortment at different prices to suit the needs of our customers.”

Thomas said that “shipping of the products will begin on Monday and we expect to be fully stocked before Easter weekend.”

The agreement includes Frito-Lay and Quaker Portfolios.

