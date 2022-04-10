From 4-yr-old on horseback to outspoken Pakistani opposition leader — Bilawal Bhutto then & now

New Delhi: Days after former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination at Rawalpindi on 27 December 2007, her son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was named her successor as chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He was 19 at the time, and a student at Oxford University. According to a BBC reporthe was chosen as the titular head till the completion of his studies before taking over the reins of the PPP.

At the press conference where the announcement was made, Bilawal had said that his father Asif Ali Zardari would run the party till he is ready.

Fifteen years later, a somewhat older Bilawal, now 33, is at the epicentre of a major political churning underway in his country as head of the opposition PPP, which was founded by his grandfather and former PM late…