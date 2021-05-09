From Aarav and Reema’s encounter to Badi Simar confronting Shobha for her crime: Here is what all happened in ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ earlier this week!

Sasural Simar Ka 2 weekly update on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV newly launched show “Sasural Simar ka 2” is all set for high voltage drama to grab the attention of audiences.

In this week the show begins with Dal-Bati function where Aarav and Vivaan is going to meet the girls. Shobha applies Chandan on Gopichand’s name. Further Geetanjali Devi arrives at the function. Her eyes goes to the Chandan tikka on Gopichand’s name, she realises it’s Shobha’s work. Vivaan escapes the party and finds Reema, he is mesmerized with her exotic looks. Reema is busy with her photoshoot. Geetanjali Devi stands on stage and shows her gratitude towards guests for celebrating 50th anniversary of their family business. Meanwhile Shobha creates a scene and asks to mourn for her father’s death anniversary. Vivaan goes back to find Reema. Chote Simar shares everything happened to her at radio station with Indu. Whereas Roma asks Simar to send Reema with her blouse to the party but later Simar comes to help Roma.

Geetanjali Devi is going to cook Churma for the function she asks Sandhya to help and then all the ladies at home add sugar to it except Shobha. Shobha feels it as an insult to her. Aarav inquires for Reema whereas simar reaches and calls Roma to come. Vivaan goes to find Reema but she was gone. Geetanjali Devi scolds Shobha for her behaviour but Shobha blames her for Gopichand’s death. Geetanjali Devi slaps Shobha. So to take revenge Shobha adds pesticide to the Churma. Chote Simar sees Aarav and feels love for him. Roma takes her blouse and asks Simar to go from back gate, while going she finds that a puppy has eaten poisionous Churma, she rushes for help and coincide with Badi Simar. They share a glance.

Chote Simar bumps into Badi Simar and informs her about poisioned Churma. Badi Simar stops the Churma serving to the guests. She informs about this to Aarav and Vivaan. Vivaan goes to bring fresh Churma from shop where he meets Reema and flirt with her. Reema takes her cake and moves out while Vivaan was on call with Aarav. They serves the fresh Churma to the guests without being informed to Geetanjali Devi. Shobha is nervous. Chitra is doubting Shobha. Geetanjali finds the Churma served was different. She scolds Aarav but Simar explains everything to her and tells her the truth about poisioned Churma. And also tells her how Aarav and Vivaan saved everyone and their family respect. Aarav informs her about the CCTV cameras.

Shobha decides to stay back and lies about her lost ring, so that she removes her CCTV recordings. Aarav checks the recording he finds that the main recording is missing. Shobha gets relaxed. While looking for ring Simar finds a Chandan box, while Simar remembers the Chandan mark on the pesticide box. Roma states that the box belongs to Shobha. Chitra removes the main footage. Sandhya asks Roma to send Reema’s photo for Aarav. Roma asks Simar to send her some nice photos of Reema in Indian wear. Reema is going to meet the photographer, she takes all the money from Simar. Aarav and Vivaan comes to a bar where Vivaan finds Reema and goes behind her. Reema meets the photographer and offers him some money but he wants full payment for the photographs. He asks if she spends the night with him then he can give her photographs. Reema is in dilemma. Simar gets worried about Reema.

Reema lashes out at the photographer. He smirks and reminds her about the pending money she has to pay for the photographs. Vivaan finds Reema and again he missed her. Reema calls Simar and tell her to call police if she doesn’t picks her call. Simar meets Shobha and confronts her about poisoning Churma. Shobha advice her not to behave like Oswals family daughter while Simar says she will always protect the family.

Meanwhile Reema takes the pendrive from photographer and runs from there while cursing him. He wants to follow her but Vivaan comes there and stops him. He again missed Reema. Whereas Reema bumps into Aarav car. Aarav scolds her but she takes lift from him. When he asks her address she calls Simar and tells her to explain Aarav their address, while she changes her dress in the car. Reema tanked Aarav and gave her phone number.

Sandhya shows Aarav Reema’s photo he thought it’s destiny paln. Aarav unveils his new plans while Vivaan busy with his mobile. Geetanjali Devi praises Aarav for his attachment to the roots. Vivaan wants to handle the marketing so that he finds Reema. Aarav calls Reema for coffee she makes Simar to talk and tells him she will think on it. Roma calls Indu and tells her that Sandhya have seen Reema’s photo. Indu invites her and Lalit for the evening and praises her. Reema and Simar are getting ready for shopping. Reema tells Simar to call Aarav and asks him to meet. Simar goes to buy gifts for her parent’s while Reema waits at the coffee shop. Aarav arrives before time and plans to do some shopping for his parents.

In the upcoming episode Simar will pray to God to give her hint that Aarav is the one for her. Simar will bump into Aarav’s car. Aarav will propose her at the Taj Mahal. While somebody will click the picture and the picture will be published in the newspaper. Avinash will slap Simar and scold her. Meanwhile a girls father who will come for Aarav’s marriage proposal will shout at Geetanjali Devi about the picture of Aarav and Simar.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates about Sasural Simar ka 2