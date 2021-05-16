From Abhi rejecting Tanu’s proposal to Baljeet announcing Abhi’s Roka with Tanu Infront of media: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Kumkum Bhagya”

Kumkum Bhagya Weekly Update on JustShowbiz.net

This week’s Kumkum Bhagya started with Pragya goes to Saritha ji room with ointment and tells to Saritha ji how Aliya asked her to compromise with Tanu regarding case. Saritha asks what she answered. Pragya tells her how she asked for sometime. Saritha says she felt Aliya suggestion is correct and suggests her to cool down Tanu ego to save Abhi from this situation. Pragya agrees with Saritha suggestion and goes to meet Tanu and she falls at Tanu feet and begs her to leave Abhi by taking the case back. Tanu demands Pragya to get her married to Abhi. Pragya says She can’t do it. Tanu says you don’t have time so fulfill my demand to free him from this case and you’re the one who came between me and Abhi so it’s time for your departure so leave him by forgetting your promises and you have only a night to think about it otherwise judge will punish Abhi after 2days. Pragya looks baffled. Otherside Abhi shares with Rhea how her Mom always saved him from problems and he tells her how much he is confident about Pragya.

Pragya returns to home and finds Shahana and Sarita asleep. Otherside Tanu celebrates her victory against Pragya. Abhi calls Pragya but she doesn’t receive his call thinking what to answer him and he assumes that she must be asleep and Abhi tells to the Fuggi doll that he will not let Pragya out of his sight once she returns home and drifted off to sleep and Pragya in tears thinks about Tanu’s demand. Ranbir helps Prachi when she about to to fell down but Prachi rudely asks him to stay away from her. Aryan notices everything and he asks Prachi to stop hurting Ranbir. Next day Tanu eagerly awaits Pragya’s call and Pragya decides to agree for Tanu’s demand for Abhi’s freedom. Ranbir saves Prachi from falling into the swimming pool, they gets departed seeing Rhea, Ranbir left than Rhea warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Aliya tries to blame Pragya for not doing anything for Abhi. Baljeet came to Pragya rescue and scolds Aliya for not trusting Pragya.

Pragya gets to know about Abhi room from Dadi and worriedly rushes to meet Abhi. Pragya about to tell Abhi about Tanu’s offer but Mitali came to inform them of Tanu’s Lawyer Mr Singhania’s arrival. Both rushes to meet him. Baljeet scoldsvMr Singhania and asks him to leave immediately. Aliya stops Baljeet and questions Lawyer about the purpose of arrival. Mr Singhania explains them about Tanu’s proposal of taking back the case if Abhi agrees to marry her. Abhi arrives to hall rejects the proposal than he speaks to Tanu over a video call, where he expresses his love towards Pragya and told her that he feels nothing but hatred for her. Tanu breaks her mobile and vows to make Abhi regret his decision.

Abhi warns Lawyer to never enter his place with this kind of proposals. Pragya feels worried for Abhi and decides to accept Tanu’s offer, Aryan and Rhea overhears her decision. Aryan rushes to Prachi and informs her of everything and asks her to stop her Mom. Otherside Rhea to thinks about it and both sister thought to make their Mom realise her strength. Pragya tries to convince Abhi to accept the proposal but he denies saying he can’t bear their separation.

Pragya says it’s only way but Rhea and Prachi interrupts them at the same time saying they have a solution. Abhi asks what’s the solution. Prachi and Rhea asks Abhi to agree to Tanu’s proposal so they can get time to gather evidence against her. Pragya loves their plan and hugs both of them. Next day Pragya tells them that Baljeet went to meet Tanu. Everyone gets shocked. Otherside Baljeet reaches to Tanu’s place and asks will she marry Abhi? Otherside Pragya tells them how she convinced Baljeet to make Tanu agree for marriage. Rhea says Tanu might doubt Baljeet dadi because of Dad’s last day behaviour. Abhi asks how he knows. Rhea and Prachi says even we don’t know otherwise we might stopped you. Abhi feels happy seeing they are supporting eachother.

Baljeet make Tanu believe her but still Tanu refuses to agree saying Abhi will not marry her and it’s clear with his behaviour on video call. Baljeet tells her that she will make them get married and she steps out of her house and informs to Abhi and Pragya about the situation. Pragya tells some plan to Baljeet to clear Tanu’s suspicions. Tanu felt doubtful and goes out to check if Baljeet is talking to Pragya, she notices from her back that she speaking to somebody. Baljeet ends the call on time noticing Tanu’s shadow and she manages Tanu telling she didn’t talked to anyone and She takes Tanu along with her stating that she will get trust by making her married to Abhi, they goes to farm house where Media people covers them. Aliya questions who called media to their place. Baljeet tells to everyone that she called media and announces her decision to get Abhi married to Tanu to correct the mistake. Abhi and Pragya acts like they are against Baljeet decision but Baljeet insists them to accept her decision.

Next week viewers going to witness that Abhi will question Tanu how she make his Dadi agrees to perform his Roka with her even after he rejected her proposal. Dadi will asks Abhi to sit silently for roka Infront of media. Rhea will asks Aliya not intervene in the roka ceremony and tells her how they have convinced Tanu with much difficult.

