From Ahir arresting Shaurya to Shagun entering the college: Here’s everything that has happened in the past week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Weekly Replace

The final week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is a bitter candy expertise for followers because it was loaded with lovely romance scenes of leafs together with crafty plots of vamps to separate the leads. Right here’s every thing that has occurred previously week.

Previously week, Shaurya and Anokhi sang fortunately throughout Holi Competition. Everybody loved quite a bit besides Devi who was fuming seeing the shut moments between Shaurya and Anokhi. Nonetheless the happiness was brief lived as Shaurya as soon as once more felt insecure seeing Ahir round Anokhi. Alternatively, Shaurya by mistake ran into Ahir’s car and acted impolite too. A livid Ahir, in an effort to educate a lesson to Shaurya arrested him and stored him in lockup. Anokhi dreamt about Shaurya and was excitedly ready for Holi the subsequent day to rejoice it with Shaurya. Shaurya was fuming in anger having locked up in jail whereas Ahir confesses his emotions for Anokhi to Shaurya. Shaurya blasted out at him and warned him to avoid Anokhi however Ahir denied backing off. Subsequent day, Anokhi eagerly waited for Shaurya to rejoice Holi with him however he was no the place seen. Devi was planning to make Shagun and Shaurya meet up throughout Holi too. Anokhi known as Shaurya solely to know from Ahir that he was locked up in jail and rushed to police station. Anokhi confronted Ahir for arresting Shaurya for such foolish causes and likewise scolded Shaurya for his ego. She requested Shaurya to return out of jail if he actually cared about her and left the place. Anokhi got here to varsity and Shaurya got here tailing behind after apologizing Ahir. Shagun too got here on the precise second and will get shocked seeing Anokhi and Shaurya romancing. Shaurya greeted his household and began dancing with Anokhi. Shagun confronted Devi for mendacity to her and denied co working along with her plan. Shaurya and Anokhi have been busy romancing they usually challenged one another about who will shade the opposite particular person first. A heartbroken Shagun was crying over Devi’s betrayal when Shaurya utilized shade on her pondering her to be Anokhi. Shagun misunderstood that Shaurya nonetheless had emotions for her and fortunately hugs him whereas Shaurya will get shocked.

Shaurya pushed Shagun realizing that it’s not Anokhi and made it clear that he mistook her for another person. Nonetheless Shagun denied believing it and firmly believed that Shaurya nonetheless had emotions for her. Shaurya confronted Shagun for her stupidity and left the place pissed off whereas Anokhi bought confused about Shaurya’s anger. Babli seen Shaurya and Anokhi’s closeness and will get nervous. Anokhi was upset that neither Shaurya nor she might shade one another. Devi deliberate to make Shagun a professor in SIAC to maintain her near Shaurya. Subsequent day, Shaurya tried talking with Anokhi however she confirmed chilly shoulders to him. Tej known as Shaurya and he goes there to seek out Shagun as his changed professor and bought shocked. Tej and Alok satisfied him for a similar and Shaurya welcomed Shagun. Shagun tried getting shut with Shaurya confessing her love for him however Shaurya pushed her away making it clear that he’s not excited about her. Shagun swore to get him again in her life. Shaurya launched Shagun to the scholars and goes in the hunt for Anokhi. Shagun fumed seeing Shaurya and Anokhi’s closeness. Within the meantime, Babli warned Anokhi to not harbor emotions for Shaurya however Anokhi denied listening to her. Shaurya requested Anokhi out for date and she or he agreed. They each bought excitedly prepared for his or her date when Reema dropped the bomb about Shagun and Shaurya’s previous. Nonetheless she satisfied Anokhi that it was ended lengthy again and Anokhi felt relieved. Shaurya is ready for Anokhi whereas Anokhi is on her approach to the date. Anokhi hears Kitty saying about Shaurya nonetheless having emotions for Shagun and she or he’s again for her love. Anokhi will get shocked and heartbroken listening to it.

Within the upcoming episodes it is going to be seen that Anokhi will attain the restaurant for date solely to seek out Shagun with Shaurya. Anokhi misunderstand seeing then collectively and can go away crying. Later Anokhi will confront Shaurya about his relationship with Shagun when Shaurya will blurt out his emotions for her. Shaurya will confess his emotions for Anokhi stunning her.

Will this misunderstanding separate Shaurya and Anokhi? Will Shaurya clears issues with Anokhi? Will Shagun handle to separate Shaurya and Anokhi?

