From Anant escaping from Goons to Gehna deciding to quit the beauty contest: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show ” Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 ” – Tellyexpress

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Weekly Update

This week Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 begins with Kanak calls Sagar and informs him that Gehna suspecting him in Anant’s missing case and asks him to do something. Anant unties himself and tries to escape. Radhika confronts Kanak. Kanak reminds her about the promise and asks why she is putting so much efforts in every round when she just want Anant. Anant calls Gehna and says he is doing fine and looks at the Goon who is pointing gun at him. She asks where is he now because that interview news was fake. Anant says he is staying in Mumbai only and he gave interview for that job. He says he can’t tell everything because it’s confidential matter and tells her to prepare for her competition without worrying about him because he wants her to win the competition for him.

Kanak tells Radhika to fulfill her promise by letting her win the competition. Gehna informs her family about Anant’s call. She decides to wear Lawyer uniform for the finals and prepares her speech too. Sagar kidnaps Gehna and locks her in one of the make up room. Kanak receives Sagar’s message and smriks. Gehna regains her consciousness. Anant hallucinates Gehna and she tells him that she is waiting for him. Desai family learns that Gehna is missing and starts searching her. Gehna screams for help. Anant learns that Gehna is in danger so he attacks the Goons and escapes from there.

Gehna cries saying she badly want to participate in the final round because she did so much hard work to reach finals and Anant’s motivation brought her here till now. She decides to escape from that room no matter what for Anant’s sake. Jamuna asks Kanak about Gehna and Kanak says she didn’t saw her. Radhika assumes Kanak kidnapped Gehna. Anant reaches competition venue but Security guard didn’t let him enter. He learns that Gehna is missing and thinks Sagar is behind this and he has to save her. Kanak comes to the stage wearing Lawyer uniform and tells Gehna’s speech. Gehna shocks hearing her and cries realising that Kanak stole her dream.

Anant enters the venue without Security guards knowledge and he notices Krishna’s idol and says Gehna believes him so much and asks to help him to find Gehna. Radhika feels bad thinking she participated in the competition for Anant only but he is not there to see her. Gehna screams for help again and Anant hears her scream and realises that someone locked her upstairs. Kanak laughs seeing Hema’s costume and her theme was food. Hema says she loves food and her dream is to open restaurant one day. She falls down and everyone laughs at her and mocks her. Sagar sees Anant and attempts to attack him from behind but Anant defends himself then Sagar runs from there before Anant sees his face.

Anant looks at his wounds and says if Gehna saw him like this then she won’t participate in the competition so he opens the door and leaves from there before Gehna sees him. Gehna comes out of the room and thanks God. Judge disqualifies Hema. Hema’s kids says they have to face insult because of her. Hema cries and runs from there. Gehna collides with Hema and notices her tears and follows her. Radhika says her job is her dream and says she wanted to become independent and she succeeded in her dream. Kanak learns that Gehna is ready to participate in the finals. Judges and Anant waits for Gehna. Hema was about to meet with an accident but Gehna saves her. Hema says she is just a fat lady for her kids and her husband. She says she loved herself and asks what wrong she did by doing that.

Gehna says Hema is really beautiful woman. Hema says she always made fun of Gehna then why she is feeling bad for her. Gehna comes to the stage with Hema and says she want to quit the competition. She takes stand for Hema and criticise the Judges and Guests. Everyone apologize to Hema. Judge tells Gehna to get ready for the finals. Gehna comes to the stage wearing her saree and says she don’t want to hide her flaws with makeup and designer clothes and says she is standing there as “Mrs. Gehna Anant Desai” and she is proud of herself. Everyone claps for Gehna’s speech including Hema. Hema says Gehna herself is a dream and hugs her.Radhika becomes 1st runner up of Mrs.Surat. Radhika tells Kanak that trophy is not matter for her because Anant is her trophy. Gehna becomes the winner of Mrs.Surat. Kanak shocks hearing the result.

Anant gets emotional and claps for Gehna. Gehna shocks seeing Anant’s condition and runs towards him. Anant informs his family about his kidnap but he didn’t saw Boss face. Gehna says it must be Sagar who kidnapped him. Anant says he will teach lesson to Sagar and tries to get up. But Sapan stops him saying he should take rest. Gehna says she will go to the temple to do puja for Anant and she already kept fasting for him so she will complete her fasting in the temple. Hema calls Sagar and asks him to not trouble Gehna from now on. Radhika learns that Kanak kidnapped Anant with Sagar’s help. Kanak says Radhika can reach Anant through her only and their common enemy is Gehna so they should not fight with each other. Gehna takes care of Anant and goes to temple. Sagar kidnaps Gehna.

