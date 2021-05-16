From Anokhi helping her sister to her finding of Shaurya’s condition: Check out everything that happened in the last week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Weekly Update on JustShowbiz.net

The previous week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani had witnessed a vast change in emotions especially for the female lead Anokhi. Her support for her sister to her pain for her love, the past week was a mixed ride of emotions for the audience.

In the previous week we have seen that, Anokhi rescued her sister Babli from Vineet’s clutches while on the other hand Devi and the Sabherwals including Aastha are patiently waiting for Shaurya’s kidnapper’s call. She blamed Tej for involving police into the mess and lashed out at him. Kanchan spotted Babli and Anokhi together and understood the situation. Anokhi explained her about Babli’s situation while Kanchan explained her about the importance of self respect in a girl’s life. She gave strength to Babli to overcome her fear and stand up for herself.

Vineet spotted Babli and Anokhi and forcefully dragged Babli with him when Anokhi slapped him for his behaviour Vineet is about to thrash Anokhi too when Babli took a stand for Anokhi. She lashed out at Vineet and broke her ties with him. Vineet was about to hit both when Ahir came to their rescue. Ahir arrested Vineet but Babli asked him to let him for the sake of her in laws. She announced that she would divorce him once they go back home. Vineet left having no option as he had to deal with Shaurya and Sabherwals. Aastha fainted as she kept worrying about Shaurya. Ahir, Anokhi and Babli decided to celebrate Babli’s new found freedom with a party.

Shaan supported Aastha and Devi and gave strength to them who were worried about Shaurya. Shagun came in search of Anokhi and found her partying with Kanchan, Ahir and Babli. She clicked pictures of her together with Ahir later, she mixed drugs in her drink and Anokhi got inebriated. Anokhi confessed her love for Shaurya in her intoxicated state to Ahir. Ahir lifted Anokhi to her room while Shagun clicked their pictures to create misunderstanding between Anokhi and Shaurya. Vineet asked Sabherwals to bring 10 lakh the next day to free Shaurya.

Anokhi slept dreaming about Shaurya while Shagun showed the pictures to Devi. She instigated her against Anokhi but Devi knew that Shaurya won’t believe it. Ahir takes up Shaurya’s case and assured the Sabherwals that he would find him. Anokhi wakes up the next morning and found Shaurya’s watch in Vineet’s room. She tried calling everyone including Ahir but none picked up. She found Vineet and got suspicious of him and so followed him to find that he had kidnapped Shaurya. However Vineet was cheated by the kidnapper who wanted more money and thus took Shaurya away.

Anokhi confronted Vineet and the kidnapper but the kidnapper escapes from her. The Sabherwals wait with money but the kidnaped demanded 50 lakh from then to free Shaurya. Vineet apologised Anokhi and explained that he was in need of money because of which he took the step. Anokhi swore to destroy his life if something happened with Shaurya. She went to Sabherwals and informed that it was Vineet who kidnapped Shaurya. She informed Babli about Vineet’s actions and Babli tried stopping but in vain. Vineet escaped from Goa. Sabherwals insult Anokhi and her family but Ahir and Anokhi left to find Shaurya. Shaurya was present in the place but they miss him. Shagun instigated Devi against Anokhi while Devi insults her with money. Anokhi gave her a befitting reply and denied backing off from her love.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Anokhi will search herself for Shaurya and will find him. Shaurya and Anokhi will reunite after an emotional separation.

