From Anupama pouring her heart out to Vanraj realizing Anupama’s worth: Read out what all happened in ‘Anupama’ this week! – Tellyexpress

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Show Anupama never fail to amaze their audience with their storyline. Ever since the show premiered, Anupama won millions heart. The story of housewives through Anupama is relatable. This week Anupama single handily hooked the audience to their seat. From pouring her heart out to confessing her love for Vanraj; Anupama’s pain brought some real tears in audience eyes. Read out what more happened in the show.

Anupama enters Vanraj’s room using ladder to play Holi. Intoxicated Anupama gets adamant to play Holi with Vanraj. Vanraj decodes Anupama consumed thandai. He refuses to play Holi. Anupama gets success in putting color on Vanraj’s face. Kavya spots Anupama and Vanraj playing Holi together and gets irked. Kavya informs Shah’s about Anupama being at Vanraj’s room post they were looking for Anupama. Rakhi wonder why Kavya is not High on Bhaang. She think if Kavya didn’t have the drink. Later, Vanraj tries to control Anupama. Shah’s stand shocked seeing intoxicated Anupama. Rakhi decode Anupama had spiked drink. Afterwards, intoxicated Anupama pours her heart out. She tell how Leela used to scold her everytime even when she come to touch her feet.

Anupama quotes Leela never gave blessing to her. Leela stands teary. Anupama laughs and says Leela never considered her daughter-in law. She tell to Leela that whenever she used to scold her she used to cry but none is aware. Anupama says to Leela whatever she has done with her still she loves her. She adds for Leela that like the way she cried when Dolly got married, she will cry more when she will leave the house. Anupama laughs and says to Leela that today she will make her sit on swing and will help her enjoy it. Leela sit on the swing. Here, Kavya gets angry thinking about Vanraj and Anupama’s moment.

Other side, Anupama goes to Hasmuk and says to him that she has one complaint with him too. She says to Hasmuk that she knows he wanted peace at the house. But seeing wrong and standing quiet don’t bring peace at house. Anupama adds and says to Hasmuk like the way he support her now, the same way if he would have supported her when Leela stopped her studies; than none would have called her illiterate. Anupama laughs. Hasmuk folds hand and apologize to Anupama. Intoxicated Anupama ask him not to.

Afterwards, Anupama confess her love for Vanraj and says none will be able to love him like the way she does. She adds she never confessed her love and he never understood her. Anupama says to Vanraj that he was her first love. Vanraj recalls his moments with Anupama and smile. He wipes color from Anupama’s face post she slept. Anupama hold Vanraj tightly and sleep. Other side, Shah’s sit shocked.

There, Kavya gets irked with Anupama and Vanraj’s closeness. She asks lawyer to speed up Vanraj’s divorce.

Afterwards, Anupama apologize to Shah’s. Shah’s laughs on Anupama’s innocence. They say to Anupama that they are not angry with her but it is good she poured her heart out which she suppressed from past 25years. Anupama says sorry and walks out from the room. She recall about her love confession to Vanraj and feel embarrassed. Vanraj look at Anupama.

Ahead, Anupama and Vanraj receives their divorce date. Shah’s plan for vacation with Anupama and Vanraj. Vanraj refuses to go. Anupama convinced Vanraj. Both enjoy their vacation for one last time. Vanraj gets smitten seeing Anupama’s beauty. Here, Kavya learns about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce.

Now in the upcoming episode, Anupama and Vanraj will hesistate telling about their divorce date to Shah’s. Kavya will reveal to Shah’s about Vanraj’s divorce. Interesting twist ahead in Star Plus show ‘Anupama’. Keep watching the show mon-sat.

