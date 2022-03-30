From "Argentina national team is ready for everything" to "No one imagined this present"

From “Argentina national team is ready for everything” to “No one imagined this present”

Once again in the Argentine national team, De Paul spoke about whether he should play with the Europeans and left a clear message: “We will give another example that this national team is ready for everything.”

Argentina national team 1-1 draw against Ecuador at the end of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 World Cup And Rodrigo DePaul He spoke with TyC Sports on a range of topics: the penalty VAR scored, its importance to the team, and the message he left for the final against Italy at Wembley.

“We have a very important game which is the final against Italy and we want to win it to make people happy. It will be a double assessment. Above all, because it is the final and now they say that…


Read Full News