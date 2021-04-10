From Aries to Pisces, this is what your card has to say – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Wondering what your tarot reading is for you this month? Here’s what Jeevika Sharma, Guidance Counselor and Tarot Card Reader, predicted for all Sun signs.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This month you will see yourself taking a hasty decision without much thought. However you will not suffer any loss and may see potential gains. It is worth considering before making any decision only to be safe.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

If you want to achieve something this month, then you need to invest a lot. You will not get things by luck and easily. The desired results will demand equal effort.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

You may face some problems this month. To overcome any obstacle with flying colors you need to believe in yourself. It can be any area of ​​life that can see an issue in a cursory manner, if you believe in yourself then you will get it.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

You will see that many opportunities will come before you in April but, you will keep guessing yourself whether to take them or not. You should get any possible opportunities as they will bring you good results.

Singh (23 July – 22 August)

You will find someone from your past returning to your life. Or, you can pay you by looking at some part of your past.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

You or destiny will play by your side this month. If you want to make a plan or make a decision then it will move you forward.

Tula (23 September – 22 October)

This month you should trust your instincts before taking any step. If your intuition is asking you to take an action. If it is asking you to refuse then you should stabilize your steps.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

You will find many impure elements in your life in this month. Only if you make enough efforts, you will be able to overcome them.

Dhanu (22 November – 21 December)

You will go on to pick up your prize, but you can block some people your way. You will be able to avoid any obstacle if you are clever in how you treat everyone.

Capricorn (22 December to 19 January)

This month you will take more initiative to reach your destination. Be in any area of ​​your life, if you want to achieve something this month, your luck will support you. But, you have to take it one step further.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This month take action according to the spirit of your decision. You have the power and authority to take action. If you feel something is right, then move in that direction. This would be the best approach.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

This month if you have made any financial investment live with the assurance that it will bring good results. It may take some time, but your investment will be safe and you will get profit.