From Darsh misunderstanding Nandini to Shobhit sacrificing his happiness for Darsh: check out ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ highlights of the week!

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

Show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is gearing up for interesting twist ahead. The drama in the show is high with Vanlata’s shocking condition in front of Rajvi. Vanlata asks Rajvi to get Gunjan her daughter-in law too if she wants Darsh and Nandini’s alliance. Rajvi stands shocked hearing Vanlata’s condition. Read out what decision Rajvi took upon Vanlata’s demand.

From Vanlata putting condition in front of Rajvi to Darsh misunderstanding Nandini: check out ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ highlights of the week!

Rajvi learn that Nandini is innocent and didn’t framed Tosha to insult Darsh. She also learns that Darsh likes Nandini and goes to Bansuri. Rajvi talks with Bansuri about Nandini and Darsh’s alliance. Vanlata interrupts and refuses for Nandini and Darsh’s alliance. She throw coins on Rajvi and ask her to collect the coins and leave as she will not give Nandini. Rajvi recall how she insulted Vanlata. She cry as says after so long Darsh liked some girl but she is helpless to get him get Nandini. Bansuri think if she is doing wrong by not supporting Rajvi. Rajvi cry and regret for not able to bring Nandini to Darsh. Darsh call Rajvi and ask her if she is not angry on Nandini anymore. Rajvi says no and cry. Here, Bansuri ask Vanlata why she plot against Rajvi. Vanlata scold Bansuri and ask her to stop supporting her sister and think about her as Rajvi insulted her too. She says Rajvi called her beggar. Vanlata think she won’t let Nandini marry rich people. Nandini come and confront Vanlata about sending Tosha and framing her and Gunn too.

Vanlata think she is exposed but it is good Naveen didn’t learned about it. She confess in front of Nandini and Bansuri that she is behind sending Tosha and supporting Anuradha. Naveen come back and over hear Vanlata’s talk. He regret and gets angry giving Gunn’s responsibility to Vanlata.

Later, Vanlata vows to get Gunn marry rich man too. She hatches a plan and keeps a condition in front of Rajvi. Vanlata says to Rajvi that she doesn’t have any problem with Darsh and Nandini’s alliance. Rajvi gets happy. Vanlata adds but there is one condition. Rajvi says she knew, she is up to something. She alerts Vanlata not to demand for money in return of Darsh’s alliance. Vanlata says to Rajvi that this time she doesn’t need money. She asks Rajvi to get Shobhit marry Gunn. Rajvi stands shocked. Rajvi thinks for Darsh’s sake she can’t snatch Shobhit’s happiness. Vanlata tries to convince Rajvi that Gunn is perfect match for Shobhit and she should not say no to her. She adds Darsh and Nandini’s alliance can only happen when she will fulfil her condition. Rajvi stands confused.

Afterwards, Rawal’s celebrates Shobhit’s birthday. Shobhit gets happy seeing Rajvi attending his birthday. Ahead, he learns about Vanlata’s condition. Shobhit agree to sacrifice his happiness for Darsh’s sake. Rajvi asks Shobhit not to disclose about the condition to Darsh. Shobhit assures Rajvi.

Vipul gets angry on Rajvi for fixing Shobhit and Darsh’s alliance without informing them. Shobhit asks Vipul to calm down as Darsh loves Nandini. Parul and Chetan ask Shobhit but he loves Charmi than why he is marrying Gunn. Vipul gets adamant to talk with Rajvi about charmi. Shobhit lie to Vipul, Chetan and Parul that Charmi and his break happened. He further apologize to Charmi and says he can’t leave an opportunity to bring happiness in Darsh’s life.

Furthermore, Darsh refuses to marry Nandini. Rajvi tries to make Darsh understand that Nandini is good human being and doesn’t differentiate between people. Darsh recall him moments with Nandini.

There, Bansuri worry about Nandini. She asks Nandini how she can spend whole life with someone who can’t see. Nandini ask Bansuri how she learned that she is thinking about Darsh. She ask Bansuri if it is written on her face. Bansuri say to Nandini that wedding is something where groom vow to take care of his partner. Nandini says Darsh is very good and way better than normal people. Darsh come and over hear Nandini’s talk where she quote Darsh is matchless for her.

Darsh misunderstand Nandini and says he can’t bring darkness in Nandini’s colourful life. He leave the place. Nandini continue and says to Bansuri, Darsh is rich and will not say yes to marry her. Bansuri tell to Nandini about Rajvi’s proposal. Nandini gets shocked.

