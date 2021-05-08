ENTERTAINMENT

From Dipika Kakkar to Pooja Gor: Actors who are ‘reprising’ their role and ‘shinning’ again!

With popular shows making a comeback with their sequel, the same cast is off-course a treat to watch. Be it Dipika Kakkar or Deboleena Bhattacharjee, stars in 2.0 is keeping the charm alive with their splendid performance. Stories upgraded but the makers kept the famous character alive in the show, as they know well for the audience they are ’emotion’. Thus, here we are listing the names of the actors who are treat to watch yet again in their signature role!

Pooja Gor: (Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya / Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya 2)

Rose to fame playing the role of ‘Pratigya’. Her acting skills are indescribable and even today she is proving no one other than her can be ‘Pratigya’. The way Gor is still freezing the screen with her stellar performance, diva deserves all the appreciation.

Arhaan Bhell: (Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya / Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya 2)

Heartthrob made hearts to skip the beat as ‘Krishna’ is the first season. As ‘Krishna’ again in Pratigya 2, handsome hunk is still winning hearts. Arhaan got a recognition for playing ‘Krishna’ in the show and without any denial his aura is incomparable!

Dipika Kakkar: (Sasural Simar Ka / Sasural Simar Ka 2)

Simar made her star and it is not less than a treat to watch Dipika as ‘Simar’ again. Actor beautifies the character more; Kakkar left no stone unturned to make ‘Simar’ famous among the audience. This is the reason ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2.0’ is getting the same love! Well, all should thanks ‘Dipika Kakkar’ for gracing our screen as ‘Simar’ again!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya / Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2)

Gopi Bahu’s innocence has masses heart. Post Gia Manek’s exit the way Devoleena carry forwarded the character, her performance was praise worthy. Bhattacharjee made ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ to run successfully for good 7 years. In 2.0 too, Devoleena’s presence as ‘Gopi Bahu’ made the show to top the TRP chart.

Mohammad Nazim: (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya / Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2)

Actor Mohammad Nazim reprised ‘Ahem’ in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’. Ahem was very vital character in the show. None other than Nazim would have given life to ‘Ahem’. Actor acting chops is outstanding.

Additionally, actor Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes is all set to reprise Dev and Sonakshi. Duo is planning to rule hearts yet again by reprising their character. The latest report reads both will soon grace our screen. Two professionals sharing the same frame again is a blast in itself. Shaheer and Erica rocked our hearts back to back in 2 seasons of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’! Upcoming season is already hit!  Don’t you feel alike? Well, share your thoughts on the same and choose your favorite character from the list too. Comment below!

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

