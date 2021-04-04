From friends to enemies, Raghav and Pallavi getting blamed and alleged by families – story in a nutshell for Mehndi Hain Rachne Wali

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Weekly Update

One of the most popular shows of Star Plus in the early evening slot, “Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali” has done exceptionally well in the rating list since the day it started airing. The show managed to grab a TRP of 1.1. The point which is notable here is that the show has had an increase in TRP since the launch week and now in this cricket season it is holding back its stable numbers. As per the main theme of the show, Pallavi is a widow who lives with her in-laws and takes care of them like her own family and not only that she also runs a business on her own. While on the other hand Raghav who is infamous for his illegal acts, on set top most brands of jewellery after his parents name. Both of them are completely different from each other but still keep coming back to the same point in life. They basically work as a catalyst in each other’s problems and their company does good to them unknowingly.

The week started on a very light and beautiful note where Pallavi is getting concerned for Raghav and unknowingly she’s expecting him to update her about himself. On the other hand, Raghav is also touched and somehow affected with the concern and care of Pallavi and he is also loving to have conversations with her for no reason. They had small voicemail conversations with each other in the very morning however their habit of getting into arguments again stopped the flow of talk. Pallavi has built an unknown trust on Raghav that she comes back to him all the time she faces any problems. Raghav was becoming her comfort zone and they seemed to be okay with each other’s company.

Lion, who was trying to home Raghav, uses Pallavi as a pawn in his game. Pallavi called aap Raghav when she faced a power cut in her house. She asked for his help with full rights and even before he agrees, she is at the doorsteps of his house. He gets shocked to know that she already expected him to say yes and he didn’t protest it either.

Later, Pallavi keeps on demanding this and that in his house and he doesn’t even stop her. She behaved like she belongs to this house and she had all the right to use it all in her own way. Pallavi asked Raghav to help her out to design sarees for the competition and even after.

Lion is planning to attack Raghav while Raghav uses his brain and finally he discovers that the best lion is none other than his old enemy and formal business partner Ved. He directly confronts him and Ved takes Pallavi captive to blackmail Raghav. Raghav used his brain wisely and finally Ved is caught by police. On the other hand, this incident brought Raghav and Pallavi closer as they started to talk and converse on a daily basis and normally.

Meanwhile, Pallavi had her family come back from Pune after a break and again Vijay starts doubting Pallavi for having some relationship with Raghav and she had to deal with his anger which she didn’t understand. Sulochana was leaving no chance to ignite the fire of doubt in the mind of Vijay against Pallavi. The incident was closed for a moment but then things got really ugly for both.

Raghav was called as a judge in the same competition where Pallavi participated as a contestant. Another fellow contestant notices that Raghav is having some conversation with Pallavi before the competition starts. Pallavi was ecstatic to know that she emerged as a winner in the competition but her happiness was short-lived. As soon as she entered the house with her trophy and the winning amount cheque, she faced some grave allegations on her character and before she could keep her side for defence, that same contestant from the competition came and claimed that they were indeed in a relationship and that’s why Pallavi was the winner with such a dull design than my saree.

A dejected Pallavi gets completely demotivated and took out all her anger on Raghav as she thought he is the one who is responsible for everything whereas Raghav was also upset with his family blaming him for making them uncomfortable and uneasy by shifting them to a safe house. Pallavi again taunted him for being unethical and a person with the sense of right and wrong and with no morals. Raghav insults her back and says you are capable of nothing and just a zero due to your own limited thinking capacity. Both of them ended up declaring hate for each other. Later, Raghav came to the house of Pallavi for the sangeet ceremony and also sent a notice to Pallavi with a countdown of fifteen days.

In the upcoming week, during the sangeet functions, Sharda will get a receipt of pregnancy and everyone will doubt Pallavi for it and Raghav is definitely going to be dragged in it as well. How will Pallavi tackle the situations which are going against her? Will Raghav be her support system in this fight?

To know more, stay tuned to Star Plus every Monday to Saturday at 6:30 p.m.