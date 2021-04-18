From Gautam to take a strong stand for Dhara to Raavi accusing Dhara: Read to find out what all happened this week in Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Pandya Retailer Weekly Replace

The week begins Raavi and Rishita finishing the griha pravesh rituals. Then Dhara asks them to hunt God’s blessings earlier than starting their married life. Rishita fortunately thanks God for getting Dev which upsets Raavi. She walks away. Raavi cries remembering Shiva and her arguments. Shiva involves her. He tells that he hates her extra. Raavi accuses him. She says that he by no means needed her marriage to occur with Dev, so he married her intentionally to which Shiva replies that he would’ve by no means married her if he had a alternative. In the meantime Janardhan vents out anger. He needs to kill Dev. Bua slaps Janardhan and blames Kalyani for what occurred. She advises Janardhan to do no matter he needs after the election. Janardhan burns the belongings of Rishita. Different aspect Raavi asks Rishita why she betrayed her belief. Dhara says that the state of affairs went out of her fingers and seeks Raavi’s forgiveness. Later Suman blames Dhara and scolds her for ruining Shiva and Raavi’s life. Gautam defends Dhara saying she’s to not blame. He says that she doesn’t learn about Dev loving Rishita and when she acquired to learn about it, she took Dev’s alliance to Janardhan and acquired insulted in return. Even Rishita insulted Dhara in entrance of all and Dhara tolerated it silently. She’s the string who retains their household united with out her the household can be shattered. Suman will get offended with Gautam and asks Gautam and Dhara depart.

Dhara will get upset with Gautam that he broke the promise of not talking between her and Suman. Dhara tells him that like he acquired upset on her when he went to Janardhan in opposition to his phrases, Suman even have the rights to get on her. He shouldn’t have discuss in that tone in entrance of Suman and asks him to apologize to Suman. Gautam admits his mistake, however says he doesn’t remorse what he stated. He assures that he search forgiveness to Suman.

Dhara guides Rishita and Raavi to carry out the rituals. An upset Raavi refuses to do the ritual. Dhara tries to persuade her. Krish intervenes and makes Raavi do the ritual. Dhara reprimands Krish for a similar. Krish apologizes to Raavi and leaves. Different aspect Prafula complains that the visitor gave much less cash as presents for Raavi and curses Dhara for getting Raavi married to Shiva. Nonetheless Jagat helps Dhara.

Dhara and Gautam determine to provide their room to Raavi and Shiva as they’ll’t fulfill Raavi’s desires and thinks of a minimum of giving her a cushty room to remain. Dhara notices Shiva going to the store. She stops Shiva and says that he simply acquired married and might’t go to the store. Dhara tells Shiva to shift his and Raavi’s belongings to their room and requests Dev to remain on the storeroom till they prepare for a brand new room for Dev. Dev fortunately agrees.

Later Rishita creates a scene seeing her room. She complains that her room may be very small and says that she will be able to’t keep there. She likes the room given to Raavi and argues with the members of the family asking for that room. Rishita retains stating she’s Dev’s spouse, so she has the rights on that room. Raavi loses her cool and asks Rishita to cease insulting her. She asks Dev if he doesn’t have the braveness to a stand for her. She firmly says that she doesn’t need Dev or the room and runs away. Shiva will get offended and taunts Dev. He says that he can alter in small room, however Dev modified after marrying Rishita and desires a giant room. Shiva asks Dev to go and keep at his father-in-law’s home which angers Gautam. Gautam raises his hand on Shiva, however Dhara stops him. Gautam and Dhara reprimands Shiva for disrespecting Rishita. Shiva apologizes to them. He says that he can’t tolerate their insults and angrily walks away. Dev apologizes to Dhara and Gautam and leaves. Rishita complains that every one placing Dev down and asks what Dev’s mistake is. He simply married his love. Dhara cries arduous that she will be able to’t deal with the state of affairs. Gautam comforts and assures her that every part can be high quality

Within the night time, Rishita is eagerly ready for Dev of their room. Dev involves her and scolds her for at all times considering solely about herself ignoring different’s ache. Dev defends Raavi when Rishita calls her a burden. Rishita will get upset and asks Dev to cease taking Raavi’s title as she feels dangerous. She says that she waited lot for this second and asks to not spoil it. She tries to get romantic, however Dev stops her saying he’s feeling sleepy. Rishita cries.

Gautam involves Suman and apologizes for elevating his voice in entrance of her. He asks her to beat as punishment. Suman will get satisfied and complains nobody requested her for meals. Gautam feeds her. Suman tells that Dhara and Gautam ought to take the duty of member of the family’s happiness and produce sweetness within the bitter relationship of Shiva and Raavi. Dhara hears them.

Dhara and Gautam pacify an upset Shiva. Dhara advises Shiva that he shouldn’t get offended on small points, there are two new girls on this home and small points might come up and these small points makes the life extra enjoyable. She additional says that Raavi has develop into part of his life. She is damaged and asks Shiva to be pleasant together with her and never argue together with her. Shiva assures that he’ll strive.

Shiva goes to Raavi. Raavi scolds him. They argue. Nonetheless Shiva holds Raavi stopping her from hitting her head on the wall. Morning Rishita places her lipstick on Dev’s cheek in order that the household believes that they had their marriage ceremony night time and Dev will get embarrassed in entrance of his household. In the meantime Janardhan plans to assault Dev and Shiva and take Rishita residence. He orders his males to assault Shiva and Dev. Later Raavi breaks down when Dhara asks her to prepare for Puja. Dhara tries to consolation her. Nonetheless Raavi accuses Dhara of spoiling her life by forcing her to marry Shiva. The week ends right here.

Within the upcoming week it will likely be seen that Shiva and Raavi can be happening the bike. Janardhan’s males will assault them. They are going to beat Shiva and he’ll fall unconscious. Raavi will attempt to wake him.

